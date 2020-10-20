Aamir Khan has THIS to say about Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer DDLJ completing 25 years

On Tuesday, superstar Aamir Khan took to his verified Instagram handle to put out a post celebrating the Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which released 25 years ago on this day.

Aamir took to his Instagram stories to share a note lauding the film. The note read, "A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh, and the entire team of DDLJ."

Before this, on Monday, Aamir in a Facebook post had lauded the trailer of Anurag Basu`s forthcoming directorial "Ludo" starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

"What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can`t wait to watch it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don`t you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues?" Aamir had posted.

Recently, the actor had also taken to social media to appreciate the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb".

"Dear Akshay Kumar, what a superb trailer, my friend. Can`t wait to see it. This will be huge! Wish it was releasing in the theatres. And your performance is outstanding! Best wishes to everyone," Aamir had posted on Twitter. To this Akshay also responded, He wrote, ""Dear @aamir_khan, thank you so much for your kind words and supportive encouragement, truly means a lot in these heavy times. So touched my friend. #MenSupportingMen."

Days ago, it was reported that the actor suffered a rib injury during his shoot for the upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Talking about the same, a source said, "While shooting for some action sequences, Aamir khan suffered a rib injury. However, this did not stall the shoot of the film. The actor just took stock of his condition and in no time resumed shoot by popping some pain killers."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.