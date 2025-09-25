Aamir Khan has NOT asked Rajkumar Hirani to re-write script of Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, confirms legendary director's grandson: 'If such a film is made...'

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are reuniting for the third time for the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic. The film will reportedly start shooting in December 2025 and wrap-up by mid-2026.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have given Hindi cinema two of its biggest blockbusters - 3 Idiots and PK, which also turned out to be memorable films. It has been confirmed that the actor and filmmaker are now reuniting for Dadasaheb Phalke, who was considered the Father of Indian Cinema for making India's first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra.

Recently, there had been reports that the ighly anticipated biopic has been put on hold as Aamir didn't like the first draft of the script and asked Hirani and his regular collaborator Abhijat Joshi to rewrite the same. However, now Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson Chandrashekhar Pusalkar has confirmed that such reports are baseless and the film's shooting will start soon.

Talking to IANS, Pusalkar revealed that he checked with Aamir's team, and they confirmed that the reports about script re-editing were indeed fake. "The script is finalised, and the project will start soon. Rajkumar Hirani has also been confirmed. I believe if such a film is made, it will serve as a role model and help people understand my grandfather's contribution in detail," he added.

When asked how it was being the grandson of such a legendary figure, Pusalkar revealed that he considers himself very lucky to have been born into his family. "When I was young, my grandfather's name used to appear in newspapers, and my mother would proudly show it to everyone in our small home. Although I never saw him because he passed away in 1944, years before I was born in 1951, my mother would often share stories about him. She kept his memory alive for me", he stated.

Though the release date and the official title of the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic is not announced yet, it has been reported that the makers want the film to hit theatres on April 30, 2027, as it will coincide with Phalke's 157th birth anniversary. The film's shoot will begin by December this year and will wrap up by mid-2026.

