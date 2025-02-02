Despite the competitive atmosphere, Aamir and Ali were seen exchanging playful jokes and smiles, adding to the entertainment value of the match.

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ali Fazal took centre stage at The World Pickleball League at the CCI, Brabourne Stadium. The duo played a thrilling pickleball match in a packed arena. Aamir, dressed in black, partnered with Thaddea Lock from the Chennai Super Champs, while Ali, donning blue, teamed up with Lauren Mercado from the Dilli Dillwale.

The crowd, already familiar with Aamir and Ali's impressive acting skills, was in for a treat as the two actors showcased their pickleball-playing abilities. The 15-minute doubles match, was filled with fast-paced rallies, powerful smashes, and playful banter between the players. Aamir and Thaddea quickly took the lead, demonstrating their skills and strategy. However, Ali and Lauren refused to back down, fighting back fiercely and making it a nail-biting competition.

Despite the competitive atmosphere, Aamir and Ali were seen exchanging playful jokes and smiles, adding to the entertainment value of the match. Their hilarious pickleball match video has gone viral. Aamir jokingly told Ali, "I'm very unfit right now, and out of practice. If you don't beat me today, you'll never beat me later!" Ali playfully replied, "I've seen how unfit you are!" Their light-hearted banter has taken social media by storm.

Aamir and Ali's entertaining match ended with Aamir's team winning 13-8. The event also featured the semi-finals of the World Pickleball League, with Bengaluru Jawans and Pune United advancing to the finals. Aamir and Ali's presence added excitement to the evening, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

In terms of work, Aamir will be seen in the sequel to his 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Ali has several projects lined up, including Rakht Brahmand, a period fantasy thriller directed by Rahi Anil Barve. He will also star in Anurag Basu's ensemble drama Metro…In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and other prominent actors.