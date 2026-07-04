Aamir Khan- Gauri Spratt wedding: 150 guests, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rajkumar Santoshi to attend private lunch, food menu curated by couple, includes...

Ahead of the intimate wedding of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, read on to know who'll are going to attend, and what will be the food for them.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt will tie the knot on July 5, and there's too much curiosity about the intimate wedding ceremony. Recently, Aamir revealed that their wedding would be a 'gharelu' affair, with close friends and family members enjoying a lunch after a registered wedding.

Gauri and Aamir have decided the guest list and menu

As India Today reported, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt would be hosting 100–150 people, which includes their family members and friends. It is also reported that the couple has personally finalised the guest list and even the menu for their private bash. On July 5, Sunday, Aamir and Gauri will first officially register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act, followed by hosting a private lunch for the guests and family.

Confirmed guests at Aamir-Gauri's wedding include...

The portal quoted a source, who confirmed, "Aamir and Gauri have picked their favourite food items for the menu and are personally looking into the preparation. And while the family, including their children, will be attending the wedding, they have also invited their close friends. Aamir’s old friend, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and Raj Kumar Santoshi, who has also helmed his production Batwara 1947, are expected to be at the wedding."

Aamir Khan on his marriage, seeks blessings

While attending the special screening of Rajkumar Hirani's debut web series, Peter and Pedro, Aamir confirmed his marriage and said, "Meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. 5 ko bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Bas dono families hain, kuch khas dost hain. Chota sa ghar pe hi kar rahe hain. Sabki duayein chahenge. Aapko blessings de, prathna karein ki hum khush rahe, aur acha safar rahe humara (I am getting married on July 5th. It is a very small wedding; we are holding it at home. The 5th is a very special day for us. It will be just the two families and a few close friends; we are keeping it small and hosting it at home. We seek everyone's blessings and prayers for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead)."

Aamir's previous marriages

For the unversed, this will be Aamir's third marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986. They welcomed two children, Junaid and Ira, and ended their marriage in 2002. In 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, and after living together for 15 years, they announced separation in 2021. They welcomed son Azad via surrogacy.