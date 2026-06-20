Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage': 'Want to keep it very basic'

While Aamir Khan has made it clear that his wedding with Gauri Spratt will be an intimate affair, it remains to be seen whether some of his closest friends from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be among the guests at the private celebration.

Aamir Khan has opened up about his upcoming wedding to partner Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple is planning an intimate and understated celebration. The Lagaan actor, who recently confirmed that he and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5, shared that they have chosen to have a simple registered wedding in the presence of their close family members and friends.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said the couple has no plans for a lavish ceremony and instead wants to keep the occasion private and low-key. "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic," Khan stated.

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday last year, officially confirming their relationship. Since then, the couple have made multiple public appearances together. While Aamir has made it clear that the ceremony will be an intimate affair, it remains to be seen whether some of his closest friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be among the guests at the private celebration.

Earlier this month, the Rang De Basanti actor confirmed his wedding with Gauri Spratt in an interview with Variety India. "Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level. I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I'm already married to her," Khan said.

Aamir Khan had two divorces before, but maintains good relations with hix ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. His first marriage was with was with Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He then tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two are parents to Azad Rao Khan. Gauri Spratt, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur associated with the wellness and beauty industry, is also a mother to seven-year-old Quinn from her previous marriage.

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