FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
NEET Student Death: Aspirant Found Dead; ‘Thinking Of Doing Something Different’ Video Surfaces

NEET Student Death: Aspirant Found Dead; ‘Thinking Of Doing Something Different’ Video Surfaces

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage': 'Want to keep it very basic'

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage'

Maharashtra News: Four Killed As Roof Collapses During Temple Construction In Parbhani

Maharashtra News: Four Killed As Roof Collapses During Temple Construction In Parbhani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage': 'Want to keep it very basic'

While Aamir Khan has made it clear that his wedding with Gauri Spratt will be an intimate affair, it remains to be seen whether some of his closest friends from the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be among the guests at the private celebration.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage': 'Want to keep it very basic'
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan has opened up about his upcoming wedding to partner Gauri Spratt, revealing that the couple is planning an intimate and understated celebration. The Lagaan actor, who recently confirmed that he and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5, shared that they have chosen to have a simple registered wedding in the presence of their close family members and friends. 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Aamir said the couple has no plans for a lavish ceremony and instead wants to keep the occasion private and low-key. "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic," Khan stated.

Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri Spratt to the media on his 60th birthday last year, officially confirming their relationship. Since then, the couple have made multiple public appearances together. While Aamir has made it clear that the ceremony will be an intimate affair, it remains to be seen whether some of his closest friends from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other Bollywood colleagues, will be among the guests at the private celebration.

Earlier this month, the Rang De Basanti actor confirmed his wedding with Gauri Spratt in an interview with Variety India. "Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level. I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I'm already married to her," Khan said.

Aamir Khan had two divorces before, but maintains good relations with hix ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. His first marriage was with was with Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He then tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two are parents to Azad Rao Khan. Gauri Spratt, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur associated with the wellness and beauty industry, is also a mother to seven-year-old Quinn from her previous marriage.

READ | Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Koi Mil Gaya with Supriya Sule's daughter Revati at her sangeet ceremony

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage': 'Want to keep it very basic'
Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to have 'simple registered marriage'
Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt over Jigra, Cannes 2026 on India's Got Latent S2: 'Big fan of your husband Ranbir Kapoor'
Samay Raina roasts Alia Bhatt over Jigra, Cannes 2026 on India's Got Latent S2
Massive security cover for NEET-UG re-test: 1.3 lakh CCTV cams, 51000 jammers deployed, details here
Massive security cover for NEET-UG re-test: 1.3 lakh CCTV cams, jammers deployed
Tom Holland had 'uncomfortable conversation' with Sony to delay Spider-Man 4 for The Odyssey: 'Tough pill to swallow'
Tom Holland reveals he requested Sony to delay Spider-Man 4 for The Odyssey
Joe Root scripts history, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record in Test cricket
Joe Root scripts history, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's legendary record in Tests
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement