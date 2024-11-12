Aamir Khan finally opens up why he decided to quit films and how son Junaid Khan convinced him not to do so.

After the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan took a haitus from acting and said that he'll only come back when he is emotionally ready for it. The actor said that even before Laal Singh Chaddha, he had taken the decision to quit acting. He has now revealed the reason behind it and how Junaid Khan convinced him not to do so.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan revealed, "Towards the end of Covid-19, I felt, sitting alone and thinking I've spent the bulk of my adult life, starting from the age of 18 when I became an assistant right up to now, all of my bandwidth, my focus has been cinema and films. As a result, it made me realize that perhaps I've not been there enough for my relationships-- my kids, my siblings, my family, whether it was Kiran when I was married to her, whether it was Reena when I was married to her. I felt that I had not been there for these people. This was midway during Laal Singh."

He added that it wasn't due to disappointment from the cinema and said, "I went through that emotional moment where I felt I've given my whole life to cinema and I've not been there for my family. So at that time, I went, I felt a lot of guilt, I didn't feel good about what I had done, so it was a kind of an emotional reaction of me saying that, and I've done enough films, 35 years I've done films I can now focus on my family and personal relationships...So I called my family and said, 'Listen I'm not going to do films anymore, I want to spend time with you guys'. So that was my reaction. It was not out of any disappointment with cinema or some such thing. It was more of an emotional feeling. And I'm an extreme person."

He further revealed that it was his son Junaid Khan who advised him not to do so and said that his son made him understand that he was going from one extreme to another. Junaid added that “somewhere in the middle also there is a space that you can be in. You can do films, and you can be with us”.

Now, Aamir Khan is all set to make his comeback with the film Sitaare Zameen Par. His recent production, Laapataa Ladies, which was directed by Kiran Rao, became India's official entry to Oscars. The film, though failed to perform well at the box office, it managed to find its audience on OTT and became a huge success there.

