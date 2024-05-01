Aamir Khan feels 'blessed' to have Gauri Spratt in his life after marriages with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao 'didn't work out': 'Ab main jaake mukammal hua hun'

In his recent interview while promoting his latest production Ek Din featuring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, Aamir Khan shared that he now feels "complete" with his current girlfriend Gauri Spratt and also hinted why his previous two marriages with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao failed.

Superstar Aamir Khan had his first marriage with Reena Dutta in 1986 and they separated after 16 years in 2002. Aamir and Reena continue to co-parents their children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Later, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, with whom he shares a son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran parted ways in 2021. On his 60th birthday celebration in 2025, Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt and shared that they have been dating for 18 months. In his recent interview, the Dangal actor has stated that he now feels "complete" with Gauri after his previous two marriages failed.

Aamir Khan says he and Gauri Spratt are 'happy together'

Talking to Navbharat Times, Aamir said, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn’t work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)."



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Aamir Khan says there’s nothing wrong with owning your mistakes.

The Rang De Basanti actor further talked about how he has always owned up to his personal and professional mistakes in his life. "I am the way I am. Every person makes mistake in their life, no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn’t make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try to not repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say", Khan concluded.

Aamir Khan as a busy producer with Ek Din

The Ghajini actor is now busy promoting his next production, Ek Din starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in her Bollywood debut. The romantic drama, directed by Aamir's former manager Sunil Pandey, is the official remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day. It is slated to hit theatres on May 1 and will clash at the box office with several biggies - Riteish Deshmukh's historical action drama Raja Shivaji based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Malayalam action thriller Patriot featuring the two biggest superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, and the much-awaited Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

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