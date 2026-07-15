Aamir Khan faces Rs 5 crore bounty as Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya issues death threat over 'love jihad' claim

Ayodhya-based religious leader Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has publicly announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for anyone who kills Aamir Khan over 'love jihad' allegations after the actor tied the knot with Gauri Spratt. Khan was previously married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

Ever since Aamir Khan had his third marriage with Gauri Spratt, the actor has found himself at the centre of a growing controversy over his personal life. What started with protests, effigy burning and controversial ‘love jihad’ allegations by members of the Bajrang Dal and several political figures has now taken a sinister turn, with the Bollywood superstar facing an open death threat. Ayodhya-based religious leader Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya has publicly announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for anyone who kills Aamir.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya issues death threat against Aamir Khan

Agreeing with Maharashta BJP minister Nitesh Rane for calling Aamir Khan "brand ambassador of love jihad," Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said to IANS, "Given that Aamir Khan has married three times, and all three marriages were to Hindu women, Nitesh Rane's statement is not an allegation but a reality. Such people should be dealt with immediately. They are committing a grave offence against society by creating discord and promoting what he described as 'love jihad.'"

"From Ayodhya Dham, the sacred birthplace of Lord Ram, I, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, also announce a reward of Rs 5 crore. Whoever kills Aamir Khan, by any means, I will bear all of that person's legal expenses and give Rs 5 crore to their family. If 100–200 such people who, in my view, promote 'love jihad' are eliminated, then 'love jihad' will come to a complete end," the Ayodhya priest concluded.

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane calling actor Aamir Khan the 'brand ambassador of love jihad,' Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, says, "Given that Aamir Khan has married three times, and all three marriages were to Hindu… pic.twitter.com/HXUKFU5bme July 14, 2026

Aamir Khan's three marriages with Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan was first married to producer Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple parted ways in 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. After 16 years of marriage, the two announced their separation in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5 this month.

READ | BJP minister Nitesh Rane blasts Aamir Khan for his third marriage: 'He is becoming brand ambassador of love jihad'