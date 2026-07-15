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Aamir Khan faces fatwa after marrying Gauri Spratt; Maulana Ibrahim Hussain says third marriage to non-Muslim is 'haraam': Watch

Aamir Khan has sparked controversy after a cleric reportedly issued a fatwa against his marriage to Gauri Spratt.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 09:22 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aamir Khan faces fatwa after marrying Gauri Spratt; Maulana Ibrahim Hussain says third marriage to non-Muslim is 'haraam': Watch
Image credit: Instagram
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Aamir Khan has landed in controversy days after marrying Gauri Spratt, with a cleric from the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta reportedly issuing a fatwa against the actor. The objection centres on Aamir's marriage to a non-Muslim woman, with the cleric claiming that such a union is not permissible under his interpretation of Sharia law.

According to ANI, Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, said that a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she accepts Islam. He claimed that Aamir's recent marriage to Gauri Spratt goes against Islamic law.

Cleric says marriage is 'haraam'

A video of the Maulana speaking about the issue has surfaced on social media and is now being widely shared. "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai," Maulana Ibrahim Hussain said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by gauri spratt (@gauri_spratt)

He further alleged that Muslims who marry non-Muslim women are committing a sin and added that if they fail to recognise it as wrong, they will be answerable to Allah. The cleric also questioned the idea of marrying multiple times, saying that a person should not enter another marriage if they cannot fulfil the responsibilities of the previous one fairly.

Referring to Aamir Khan, he said, "This question is about film actor Aamir Khan. He has recently entered into a third marriage with a non-Muslim woman. In connection with that, we have also seen protests taking place in society..."

Aamir married Gauri under the Special Marriage Act

Aamir Khan tied the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026, in an intimate registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Gauri is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur associated with the beauty and wellness industry and has a son from her previous marriage.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After their divorce in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy before announcing their separation in 2021. They have continued to co-parent Azad and remain professionally associated.

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