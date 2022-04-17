Aamir Khan does Bhangra with influencer Ruhee Dosani, video goes viral

Ruhee Dosani/Instagram

Aamir Khan surprised one of his biggest admirers, influencer Ruhee Dosani, by inviting her and her family to spend Baisakhi at his home. Ruhee, who has a sizable social media following considers him an inspiration. Her desire came true only recently when she was invited to celebrate Baisakhi at his home with her family.

Ruhee travelled all the way from Canada to join her family in celebrating the solar new year and harvest festival. She also asked Aamir Khan if he would join her in celebrating the event. She had no idea that the superstar would not only agree, but also invite her and her family to his home. The joy Ruhee and her family felt knew no bounds. Aamir's generosity left them speechless. They accepted the invitation and arrived at Aamir's house on Baisakhi, where they were warmly welcomed by his family.

Baisakhi was celebrated with great pomp and splendour, with festival dishes, song and dance, and laughing and cheer. In an Instagram video, she even shows the actor shaking his legs with her.

Sharing the video, Ruhee wrote, “CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi! I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones #CreateTogether #baisakhi."

Aamir Khan is now preparing for the release of his film Laal Singh Chaddha. The official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, will hit theatres on August 11th.