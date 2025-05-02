At WAVES 2025, Aamir Khan reflected on the dull phase of Hindi cinema and why Bollywood is suffering. He also emphasised on faulty business model.

Aamir Khan has reflected on the dull phase of Hindi cinema and discussed why Bollywood is failing at WAVES 2025. The actor's last big screen outing was Laal Singh Chaddha. The Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump was a critical and commercial flop, leading to Aamir taking a sabbatical from acting. At the summit, Aamir pointed out fewer cinema screens as one of the major reasons behind the downfall.

The Ghajini actor said that, as compared to the US, China, which is less populated than India, has more screens. Adding more to it, he added, "One of the biggest issues that we have faced over the decades is that we do not have enough screens. According to me, that is what we should be investing in. India has huge potential, but it will only be realised when you have those points of sale across the country. If you do not have it, I can’t just watch the film. I can only hear about it." Calling it 'very unfortunate', 3 Idiots actors further stated, "We must have a lot more screens. We have a potential for a lot more screens in India."

The Dangal actor shared that the gap of 45 days gap between theatrical and OTT release is another reason behind the lull phase of Bollywood. Aamir said that the space between the two is 'too short' and the cinema is suffering due to a 'faulty' business module. "The window is too small between a theatrical and OTT release. You are killing your own business. You are telling the audience not to come, that’s why they are not doing well." Aamir said.

At last, he emphasised that the gap between theatrical and OTT release should be reconsidered. "Whether your film is good or bad, this business model doesn’t make sense to me. Irrespective of the quality of a film, that is a separate topic; what is my business model? Currently, it is very faulty." On the work front, Aamir will be seen making his comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par.