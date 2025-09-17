Aamir Khan demanded Rs 17 lakh, Shah Rukh Khan asked Rs 6 lakh for same ad; but Dangal star was chosen: 'Salman Khan wasn’t superstar...'

Veteran ad film director Prahlad Kakkar has shared his experience of working with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan - Three superstars emerged in the 1990s, who are still ruling the hearts of the audiences after three decades. We know that the three Khans are starkly different from each other, and the famous ad guru Prahlad Kakkar stated the same fact as he shared his experience of working with them.



Why Aamir Khan was chosen over Shah Rukh Khan

Talking to the journalist Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar shared that he once chose Aamir over Shah Rukh for an ad despite the fact that the Dangal star was charging Rs 11 lakh more than the Jawan star. He shared, "I did fight with a client to get Aamir instead of Shah Rukh. Aamir was actually charging Rs 17 lakh compared to Shah Rukh’s fees of Rs 6 lakh, and that too because Shah Rukh was short of that exact amount for buying his house. I told them that Shah Rukh wasn’t right for the ad, because I don’t just want an actor; I want the image that comes with him. They went around and around with him for 6 months, because Aamir didn’t budge, but they finally got him. The image Aamir had was of an innocent and clean boy; that’s what I wanted for the film. Shah Rukh didn’t exactly have the squeaky-clean image I was looking for."

The veteran ad film firector further added, "They were both good-looking and talented boys, but Aamir had done films like Qayamat se Qayamat Tak, while Shah Rukh had worked in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. The latter wasn’t right for the ad because of the image he had at that point, and that’s why I sided with Aamir. I knew that both would make it, and I used Shah Rukh for a lot of other ads."



Salman Khan wasn't considered for ads in his early days

Prahlad Kakkar explained why Salman Khan wasn't considered for ads in his early days as he said, "Shah Rukh is a thorough professional, and I have always enjoyed working with him. I had the same positive experience with Aamir as well, but he is a bit anal. Salman I knew before he shot to stardom, and he used to hang around my sets because he was friends with my wife. He wasn’t superstar material back then because he hadn’t worked a lot. He was a bit short in height, and he wasn’t a great actor at that point."

