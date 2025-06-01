Aamir Khan defended himself against criticism of remaking classic films, stating that for him, this is his interpretation of the film.

Aamir Khan has finally given it back to trolls and naysayers who criticise him for remaking classics. Khan will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par (SZP), which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Champions (2003). Before Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of another Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump. After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir was trolled for remaking a classic, rather than going original.

Even when the Sitaare...trailer was out, netizens started trolling him for 'lifting' another Hollywood film. However, the 3 Idiots actor had set the records straight, and slammed the naysayers, saying that if remakes are a problem, then play adaptations of Shakesphere should stop, as it has been done for many decades.

At Raj Shamnani podcast, Aamir said, "Laal Singh ke baad mujhe bahut logon ne bola ki aap phir remake bana rahe ho. Laal Singh mein bahut aapko trolling hui thi – aapne remake banayi, remake banayi. Lekin kya hai, main thoda pagal type ka aadmi hoon, practical cheezein mujhe samajh mein nahi aati. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai remake karne mein. Mujhe nahi lagta meri creativity kam ho rahi hai at all. Kyunki main apne liye to naya kaam kar raha hoon. Ye kisi aur ne ye kahani banayi hai, ab main isko apna nazariya de raha hoon."

Agar Remakes se itni problem hai toh sabse pehle Shakespeare ko band karo" : #AamirKhan

Aamir went all out to defend his Remake #SitaareZameenPar



In the past he has made - LSC, Ghajni.



SZP is releasing on 20th June after #Housefull5.pic.twitter.com/aCAHqkz7Ak — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) June 1, 2025

The Ishq actor expressed why people should stop adapting Shakespeare if they have a problem with remakes. "Shakespeare should stop aaj tak log karte hain. Aaj tak theatre mein number one playwright Shakespeare hai world ka, aur aaj tak har bhaasha mein Shakespeare karte hain. Aur uske liye hum log waah-waah karte hain – “Shakespeare kar raha hai!” Kyun bhai? Remake hai woh! Usko band karo, aap apna naatak likho na. Shakespeare ko kyun kar rahe ho? Aaj tak chaar sau saal ho gaye, abhi tak Shakespeare hi kar rahe ho aap?

Aamir further added, "Shakespeare ki jab hum plays karte hain to hum ek doosre ki tareef karte hain – “Yaar yeh Shakespeare kar raha hai.” Woh bhi to remake hai na bhai! Kahani kisi aur ne likhi hai, hazaar log bana chuke hain. Aap dobara karoge, phir se chaapoge? Galat thinking hai yeh. Shakespeare ko main dobara kar raha hoon, usme main apni jaan daal raha hoon."

The Dangal actor said that he finds the discussion on remake baseless. "Agar remake mein logon ko itni problem hai, to fir woh Shakespeare band karo na yaar. Sabse pehle to Shakespeare – sabse purana remake to woh hai bhai," Aamir concludes. Sitaare Zameen Par will release in cinemas on June 20.