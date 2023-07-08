Search icon
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls her battle with depression, says she used to feel sad after parents' divorce

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan revealed how she used to cry for eight hours, and would sleep for 10 hours so that she won't have to spend the day much. She also revealed how her parents' separation affected her mental health

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recalls her battle with depression, says she used to feel sad after parents' divorce
A photo of Aamir Khan with Ira Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opened up about her battle with depression and added that the separation of her parents (Aamir with Reena Dutta) didn't affect her too much, but she noticed major changes in her personality. For the unversed, Ira was diagnosed with clinical depression over five years ago. In a recent interview with Times of India, Ira revealed how the support she got from her father, and also revealed that her family has a history of mental health issues. 

To help people battling depression, Ira launched Agastu Foundation, aiming to support people dealing with mental health issues. Ira also asserted that Aamir and Reena are a part of the Advisory Board of the organisation. While recalling her battle with depression, Ira revealed what changes she noticed within herself. Ira said that she would cry for eight hours and would sleep for 10 hours. Ira also wanted to return to India from the Netherlands, where she was studying. Khan said, "My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day,” Ira also added that although her parents' amicable separation didn't affect her much, she continued to feel sad and couldn't figure out why. Ira further revealed, "I didn't tell anyone because they would be worried about me. This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days.".

Ira also opened up about her mental condition and revealed that is suffering from cyclic depression. Ira revealed that in every 8-10 months she will have a big breakdown which is partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. "It took me a while to figure it out. But we have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression. I had a very big dip in July last year. I had stopped taking my medication and also put on a lot of weight. I developed a mental block against working out," Ira asserted. 

For the unversed, Ira is Aamir and Reena's second child. She also has an elder brother Junaid. Aamir and Reena married on April 18, 1986. The two parted ways in 2002, and then Aamir married Kiran Rao. On July 3, 2021, Aamir announced his divorce with Kiran.

