Darr remains one of Shah Rukh Khan's most iconic performances, with his stammering dialogue "K..K..K..Kiran" still etched in everyone's memory.

At the time, SRK didn't hesitate to take on a negative role early in his career, as seen in Baazigar and Darr. However, what many might not know is that Aamir Khan was initially the first choice for the role of the antagonist in Darr.

He was supposed to be cast opposite Juhi Chawla, while the character later played by Sunny Deol was initially intended for him.

Aamir Khan had once explained why he did not take up the role in Darr. In an interview with Sushma Dutt during his tour in Vancouver, Aamir shared that he liked the story of Darr and was initially interested in it. However, he ultimately decided not to do the film.

He said, "Yash Chopra is a very good director. I have worked with him on Parampara and was very keen on working with him again. But, I have a principle, or you could say a policy, that if I’m working on a film with two heroes or more on one hero, I request the director for a joint narration. I prefer the director to narrate the story to both heroes together."

Aamir Khan further revealed that during the making of Andaz Apna Apna, he and Salman Khan received a joint narration for the film. He said, "This approach ensures that both of us are satisfied with our roles and helps prevent any issues later on. This is how I like to work. But in this case, it was not possible. Yash ji did not feel that he should give a joint narration. On that basis, I was removed from the project."

For the unversed, when Sunny Deol was cast in Darr, a major feud erupted between him and Shah Rukh Khan over a particular scene. Sunny, who played a navy officer, felt that his character should not be attacked from behind by SRK’s character, but Shah Rukh was quite adamant about the scene. The disagreement escalated to such an extent that Sunny became extremely frustrated and ripped his pants in anger, leaving everyone shocked. As a result, the two actors didn’t speak to each other for 16 years.