Aamir Khan dances with Joy at daughter Ira Khan's engagement ceremony with Nupur Shikhare, video goes viral

At his daughter, Ira Khan's engagement to Nupur Shikhare, proud father Aamir Khan appeared to be having the time of his life. Ira can be seen cheering her father in a video that is currently going viral as he dances to Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. The video is too cute to miss and is widely circulated.

Additonaly, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame Imran Khan, who quit acting years ago, recently made heads turn when he was spotted at the engagement bash of Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan in Mumbai.

On Friday, Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir to his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, mother Zeenat Hussain, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

However, it’s Aamir’s nephew Imran who stole everyone’s attention. Looking dapper in a white shirt, paired with a blue blazer and beige trousers, Imran happily posed for shutterbugs. He was spotted in public after a long time.

A few years ago, he was was in the news for his marriage with Avantika hitting a rough patch. The two are parents to a 8-year-old daughter Imara.

At the part, Ira was dressed in a red strapless gown, while Nupur was dressed in a tuxedo. Ira received terrible backlash regarding her attire as images and videos of the two went public, with users claiming that she didn't feel at ease wearing it.

With his former spouse Reena Dutta, Aamir has a daughter named Ira. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor's first marriage to Reena had a boy named Junaid and a daughter named Ira. Aamir welcomed a baby named Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy from his second marriage to Kiran in 2011.

