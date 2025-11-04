Aamir Khan credits his mom for Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal, actress admits she didn't believe in...

Indian woman uses desi jugaad to dry clothes in France, netizens react 'Indians are...'; Watch viral video
BOLLYWOOD
Aamir Khan opened up about casting challenges he faced during Dangal, and also revealed how his mother's choice became the ultimate choice for the blockbuster sports drama biopic.
Aamir Khan's production banner, Aamir Khan Productions, shared a video on their social media account sharing an interesting behind-the-scenes story of actress Sakshi Tanwar and her casting in the hit movie Dangal.
Aamir Khan Productions recently shared a video on its official social media handle revealing the story behind the casting of actress Sakshi Tanwar in the 2016 blockbuster film Dangal. The conversation between Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar highlighted how the television star got selected for the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat’s wife, Daya Kaur, in the biographical sports drama.
In the video, Aamir Khan was seen recalling the casting process and stated that several other actresses had been tested for the role before Sakshi Tanwar’s name was suggested by him. “One day, I don’t know why, I thought of Sakshi Tanwar. When the scene was made, I was like, What have you done? I wasn’t expecting it at all,” he said, upon seeing the clip.
Aamir adds that his mother’s admiration for Sakshi’s television work influenced his decision. “Actually, Sakshi was my idea. My mom used to like her a lot on television, so I told Niteshji, ‘Should we try Sakshi ji?’” he explained, referring to the film’s director, Nitesh Tiwari. Sakshi Tanwar, in the same video, recalled her surprise upon learning about the role.
“When I was told that this is the character, I couldn’t believe that this could also be a pairing,” she said. She also described how Aamir personally confirmed her selection, telling her, “Welcome, you’re on board.” Aamir praised Sakshi’s professionalism and acting ability, noting that she often required no more than one take. “She’s amazing. She’s a fantastic actress. You tell her small little changes, and she understands immediately and gives it perfectly. It’s not only skill; she does it with a lot of heart,” he said. Reflecting on their on-screen chemistry, Aamir added that it developed naturally.
“It just happened on its own. Like different pieces of a puzzle coming together,” he stated. The video concludes with Aamir expressing gratitude for how the film came together, said, “One day, the universe decided to be generous, and I became a part of Dangal.” Dangal, released in 2016, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films worldwide and earned widespread critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling