Aamir Khan was recently spotted near Andheri station, and his caveman look left the bystanders, and netizens stunned, wondering if this for an AD or for his next film.

Aamir Khan is known to be the 'master of transformation'. Time and again he underwent drastic transformations for his roles (read Ghajini and Dangal), and won praises from the masses. However, recently, Aamir took another disguise and that left moviegoers stunned.

Over the past few days, a video of a caveman outside Andheri station has gone viral on the internet. The said caveman is seen pushing a cart, troubling bystanders, and throwing things away. The video raised eyebrows as it was captioned to identify the person who took the avatar of the caveman. Many netizens confused him with Akshay Kumar, and they thought that it might be his look for a new commercial or for a movie. However, it's now revealed that the strange caveman is none other than Aamir Khan.

Yes, the master of transformation did it again, as he looked completely unrecognisable in his latest stint. The revelation happened after a BTS reel was unveiled, showing the prep Aamir went through to nail the look. For this look, Aamir wore a wig of long dirty, frizzled hair, and covered his body with a piece of cloth that looked an animal skin.

As soon as the revelation happened, several netizens commented on the BTS video. A netizen wrote, "Arey yeh Amir sir the inko to mene CP me dekha tha but pechan nahi paya." Another netizen wrote, "Acha that was Aamir khan who went to juhu Chowpatty like this to spread the awareness in public." One of the netizens wrote, "Shayad Bollywood Ka came back hona wala hai?" An internet user wrote, "Bechara kya-kya karna padta hai."

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Since the debacle of his 2022 movie, he has taken an acting break. Aamir will now be returning to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie will also mark his reunion with Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary after 18 years. The movie is expected to be released on December 2025.

Also read: Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan has 'one complaint' from Loveyapa co-star Khushi Kapoor: 'I used to come on time but she..'