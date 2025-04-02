Mansoor Khan also shared that Aamir Khan overdid mannerisms in Laal Singh Chaddha, that also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, failed at the box office as it earned Rs 60 crore net in India and Rs 130 crore gross worldwide against its reported budget of Rs 180 crore. The superstar's cousin filmmaker Mansoor Khan feels Junaid Khan would have been a better choice in the 2022 film. Aamir's son Junaid had also auditioned for the titular role in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was ultimately played by the Lagaan actor.

Talking to Indian Express Screen, Mansoor said, "I thought Junaid did a brilliant job. You might say he's only 28 years old. There was a certain innocence that even the best actors can't craft. If my heart goes out to you, then it doesn't matter how great of an actor you are. When they asked me, I said Junaid should be in the film. So, the Sony folks (producers) were taken aback, for obvious reasons. Even the director. And I'd not take Kareena (Kapoor) then. What is this fear of market mein opening nahi lagegi? Kya bakwas hai (no opening in market? What rubbish)." The Advait Chandan directorial also featured Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya (in his Bollywood debut), and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Mansoor has directed Aamir Khan in famous romantic dramas Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, and Akele Hum Akele Tum. When the filmmaker was asked what he feels went wrong with Laal Singh Chaddha, he added, "I saw the first trial and I told Aamir, 'What are you doing'. Aamir has this format that he’ll call close people for a screening and then will ask what we think. Unfortunately, he always picks me first. I said, 'You’ve overdone the mannerisms. You don’t need it.' Unfortunately, it’s close to his mannerisms in PK. Aamir has recognised that."

Mansoor Khan quit direction after the 2000 romantic action film Josh starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. He now lives in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, and does farming. The director has also written two books titled The Third Curve and One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth.