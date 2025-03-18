Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also shares a son Junaid Khan.

Aamir Khan, who celebrated his 60th birthday last week on March 14, was recently caught in an emotional moment with his daughter Ira Khan. The Rang De Basanti actor was seen kissing and hugging his daughter Ira, who looked emotional and teary-eyed in the viral video shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the comments section, netizens slammed the paparazzi for interfering in the heartfelt father-daughter moment. One of them wrote, "Don't flash the camera on her face. She looks like she is in an emotional state", while another added, "She looks like she is about to cry or already cried. Ira is visibly emotional. Please give them some privacy."

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter from his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also shares a son Junaid Khan. Aamir also separated from his second wife Kiran Rao and they share a son Azad Rao Khan. On his 60th birthday, Aamir revealed that he is now dating Gauri Spratt, who's a mother of a six-year old child, from the past 18 months.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's next film is Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama is directed by RS Prasanna and is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish sports comedy film Campeones (Champions in English). A spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par will hit theatres in summer 2025, though the official release date hasn't been announced yet.

After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir will also be seen in a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. The action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan in the leading roles. It is expected that Coolie will be released in the theatres in the Independence Day weekend.