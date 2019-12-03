Aamir Khan congratulates original 'Dangal' girl Babita Phogat on her wedding

It was only a few years back that Aamir Khan got the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat on the big screen with Dangal. The movie became a huge hit and established Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra as great actresses. Meanwhile, Geeta and Babita Phogat also started coming more in limelight through the glamour industry. In the movie, Aamir played their father Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Aamir Khan had previously attended Geeta Phogat's wedding, which took place in November 2016. She tied the knot in her village of Balali in Haryana. The superstar now made Babita Phogat feel special on her big day. Babita got married to beau Vivek Suhag on Sunday.

Khan wished wrestler-turned-politician Babita for her wedding by taking to Twitter. He wrote, "Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love. a."

Dear @BabitaPhogat, wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) December 3, 2019

Dangal worked well even in China. Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chadha, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is a remake of the 1994 release Forrest Gump. For the project, Aamir was expected to shed extra pounds,