Aamir Khan confirms third marriage with Gauri Spratt, details inside: ‘The news is true’

Aamir Khan has officially confirmed that he will marry longtime partner Gauri Spratt on July 5, ending months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Actor Aamir Khan has finally confirmed that wedding bells are around the corner for him and partner Gauri Spratt. The actor revealed that the couple will get married on July 5, 2026, putting an end to months of rumours about their relationship.

Speaking during a recent interaction with Variety India while on a trip to the United States, Aamir confirmed the reports and stated that the wedding plans are indeed in place. While he did not disclose many details, the actor made it clear that the ceremony will take place next month.

According to reports, the wedding is expected to be a private celebration attended by close friends and family members rather than a grand Bollywood affair. The couple has chosen to keep details about the venue and ceremonies under wraps for now.

Interestingly, Aamir had previously suggested that marriage was not a priority. However, over the past few months, he has openly spoken about the deep bond he shares with Gauri and his desire to formalise their relationship.

The actor had earlier described their relationship as a committed partnership, saying he already considered himself emotionally married to Gauri and viewed an official wedding as a natural progression of their journey together.

Gauri, who works in the wellness and beauty industry and is based in Bengaluru, first entered the public spotlight during Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations in March. It was then that the actor introduced her to the media and revealed that the two had known each other for years before reconnecting and falling in love.

Since making their relationship public, the couple has largely stayed away from the limelight despite appearing together at a few events, including the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par.

The upcoming wedding marks a new chapter in Aamir's personal life. The actor was previously married to Kiran Rao, with whom he shares son Azad. Although they separated in 2021, the two continue to maintain a cordial relationship and collaborate professionally.

Before that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta. The former couple shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.