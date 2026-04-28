Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 3 Idiots 2, to reprise Phunsukh Wangdu, reveals film is set 10 years after first part: 'It has same humour'

Aamir Khan has finally dropped the biggest update on 3 Idiots sequel, confirming that Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi has cracked an idea, and he liked it.

Aamir Khan has shared the biggest news for his fans. The actor-producer has finally confirmed that his blockbuster, 3 Idiots, is getting a sequel. In a recent interaction, Khan revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani, along with writer Abhijat Joshi, has cracked a storyline, and he liked it.

While speaking to Amar Ujala, Aamir confirmed that 3 Idiots 2 is the next film he's working on, and he will be reprising his role of Phunsukh Wangdu.

The sequel:

Speaking more about the sequel, Aamir confirmed that the film is set 10 years after the events of the first part, and it has the same humour. Khan said, "At this time, he is working on ‘3 Idiots 2’. I have heard that narration. It has turned out well. There is still more work to be done on the script, but the story is very good. It has the same humour and an unusual story. It's the same 3 Idiots story, but set 10 years later." Aamir has revealed that he has no idea when the film will go on floors, but it is certainly the next film he's working on. Apart from Aamir, the film is also expected to bring R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Kareena Kapoor back.

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About 3 Idiots:

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots met with positive reviews and an overwhelming response from the masses. The movie is inspired by Chetan Bhagat's popular novel Five Point Someone. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 3 Idiots became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2009, grossing between Rs 400-460 crore worldwide. 3 Idiots is also the first movie to start Rs 200 crore club in Bollywood. On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film went on to become a successful venture, grossing over Rs 200 crore worldwide. His next project also includes his production Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.