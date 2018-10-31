Aamir Khan challenged a man to a game of chess and here's what happened next

Aamir Khan smarter than the smartest?

Known to be a creative maverick, Aamir Khan has time and again given testimony of his brilliance through the varied marketing and promotional strategies the star ideates for his films. However, recently the actor surprised everyone with his intellect as he beat a man with extraordinarily high IQ at chess.

In a recent get-together, Aamir Khan came across a person with extraordinarily high IQ level at the MAMI after party. As the actor and the intellectual interacted, Aamir Khan challenged the man for a chess match. The actor played chess all night long and not only beat the man with high IQ but also a few others present at the gathering.

Aamir Khan has been a sports enthusiast and with the recent incident, we now know about yet another interest of the actor. The actor would also play chess on the sets of his upcoming film, pictures of the same have been surfacing on the internet recently. Aamir Khan has earlier also played chess with champion Vishwanathan Anand showcasing his love for the game.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan which is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year.