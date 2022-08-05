Aamir Khan celebrates sister Nikhat Hegde's birthday with kids Ira, Azad, video goes viral

Nikhat Hegde/Instagram

Along with his children, daughter Ira Khan and son Azad Rao Khan, actor Aamir Khan celebrated the birthday of his sister, the actress Nikhat Hegde. Nikhat posted a video of herself sitting on a couch with her mother Zeenat Hussain and other family members on Instagram. Before her was a table with various cakes on it.

Aamir was fixated on one of the cakes when the video began, and several family members began singing the birthday song. Azad, who was seated on the floor, pointed at a cake and spoke to his aunt. Aamir applauded and sat next to Azad Rao Khan as Nikhat cut a cake close to her.

Then Nikhat gave her mother a slice of cake and gave her a kiss. She also offered Azad and Aamir a slice of cake, and when they said "thank you," Aamir gave his sister a small bit. Ira Khan was seen approaching her aunt's seat from a distance as she was standing nearby. As the video came to a close, Nikhat gave her a slice of cake.

Aamir dressed nicely for the occasion in an olive green T-shirt, light blue jeans, and sneakers. Nikhat chose a maroon outfit.

Sharing the clip, Nikhat wrote, "Cheers to being Sixty and Sassy. Thank you my loved ones for being there. #birthday #oldisgold #family #friends."

Aamir and Kiran's kid Azad was born through surrogacy in 2011. On December 28, 2005, the pair exchanged vows; however, they later divorced. The daughter of Aamir's first marriage to Reena Dutta, from whom he divorced in 2002, is Ira. Aamir's first marriage had a son named Junaid.

Aamir is currently anticipating the release of his upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' 1994 smash hit Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha, which was directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya.