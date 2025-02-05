The video shows Irfan cutting a cake with Safa as their family and friends cheer them on, with Aamir Khan standing beside them, smiling and applauding in support.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is celebrating nine years of marriage with his wife, Safa Baig. To mark this special milestone, he shared a glimpse of their anniversary celebrations, which featured a surprise appearance by Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

This heartfelt moment added extra joy to the occasion and delighted fans. Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig shared a heartwarming video on Instagram from their ninth wedding anniversary celebration. The video shows Irfan cutting a cake with Safa as their family and friends cheer them on, with Aamir Khan standing beside them, smiling and applauding in support.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, "There were people in this room I used to admire from afar but now call them friends. Thank you for making our wedding anniversary memorable, Aamir bhai."

Aamir Khan played a key role in organizing the anniversary celebration for Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig, as mentioned in the caption of the post. The heartfelt message emphasized how significant the event was, with Irfan expressing his gratitude for Aamir's involvement in making their special day even more memorable.

The video showcased several notable attendees, including Aamir Khan’s former wife Kiran Rao, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali, and former cricketer Zaheer Khan with actress Sagarika Ghatge. The presence of these well-known personalities added even more importance to the celebration, making the event all the more memorable for Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig.