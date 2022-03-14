Aamir Khan celebrates birthday with paparazzi, video goes VIRAL

Aamir Khan has turned a year older and the actor was seen celebrating his birthday with Paparazzi.

He can be seen smiling and cutting a cake in a video published by a paparazzi account.

Check out the viral video here:

For the unversed, Last year, when Aamir Khan announced his divorce from Kiran Rao, he left his fans with a lot of unanswered concerns. Khan finally decided to let it all out and answer these some questions. In an interview with Kishore Ajwani of News18 India, the actor discussed his divorce from Kiran and revealed the real cause for their split. Khan claimed that Kiran would tell him that he appears lost even when the family is discussing anything.

Kiran told Aamir that she does not want him to change because if he does, he will no longer be the person she fell in love with. Rao has even stated that she adores his mind and attitude and would never wish to change them.

When Aamir thinks back on what Kiran told him years ago, he acknowledges that he has seen a lot of changes in him. The actor clarified that he did not divorce his first wife Reena Dutta in order to marry Kiran.

"When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena, but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met, but we didn’t really know each other, and we became friends much later." Khan even cleared if he was in a relationship while divorcing Kiran, "No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

They love and respect one other, according to the 'Lagaan' star. However, because this is an odd norm, people do not comprehend it, and he accepts it. The 'Dangal' actor even went on to say that he and Kiran are like true family, but their marriage bond has changed, and they wanted to honour the institution of marriage.