Aamir revealed a fascinating anecdote acknowledging his imperfections in Dangal. He shared that despite his consistent performance in the film, there is one shot where he feels he went wrong.

Superstar Aamir Khan recently shared some interesting insights about his film Dangal. He considers his performance in Dangal to be his best work, citing its consistency throughout. However, he did mention that there's one shot where he went out of character and revealed that only one actor caught that mistake.

Aamir Khan recently made an appearance alongside filmmaker Mansoor Khan at the premiere of the iconic film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which marked the inaugural event of the Red Lorry Film Festival in Mumbai. During the premiere, he was posed with a thought-provoking question: which performance in his illustrious career does he consider his best work? After some deliberation, he responded with conviction, "I think Dangal. Dangal is very consistent work."

However, Aamir also revealed a fascinating anecdote to acknowledge his imperfections. He shared that despite his consistent performance in Dangal, there is one shot where he feels he went awry. What's remarkable is that this minor lapse was caught by none other than the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. He recounted the conversation he had with Amitabh after the film's release. When asked about his thoughts on Dangal, Bachchan praised the film, describing it as "very good." However, he also astutely pointed out the one shot where Aamir felt he was "out of character."





As pointed out by Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir recalled his words, "Ek shot mein aap character se bahaar aa gaye' (You were out of character in one shot)." Curious, Aamir asked Bachchan to identify the shot. He then shared the details, “During the wrestling there is one shot where I stand up and say ‘Yes!’ But he can never say yes! The character will never say yes in his life! He would have said ‘Waah’ or something like ‘Sabash’. Yes feels very English, this Mumbai thing. That remained in the edit, and I realized it later," said Aamir.

Aamir Khan, along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra featured in Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Released in 2016, te film went on to become an all-time blockbuster.