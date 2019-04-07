Aamir Khan bumps into Telugu superstar 'Chiranjeevi garu' in Japan

Aamir Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film 'Laal SIngh Chadha', which is an adaptation of the Hollywood flick 'Forrest Grump'. The Bollywood superstar and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi bumped into each other at the Japan airport.

Sharing the photo, Aamir Khan tweeted, "Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) . Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir. Love. a."

Confirming his film 'Lal Singh Chadha', Aamir Khan had told reports on his birthday, “My next film is finalised, it is called 'Lal Singh Chadha'. It is being made by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions together. It will be directed by Advait Chandan. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. We have bought the rights from Paramount and I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh.”

Meanwhile Chiranjeevi will next be seen in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. The movie is based on the Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The movie would also feature Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a cameo appearance. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi had begun his Telugu movie career in 1978 and has been ruling the industry ever since.