Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan on Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure, says 'he should have selected...'

Read on to know what did Faisal Khan felt about his brother Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which didn't work at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Faisal Khan-Aamir Khan/File photo

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most anticipated films of the year as the emotional drama film marked Aamir's return to the big screen after four years and people were looking forward to watching how the superstar adapted the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump for the Indian cinema.

However, the Advait Chandan directorial proved to be a colossal failure at the box office as the film collected just Rs 58.73 crore in the nett India collections (as per Bollywood Hungama). Now, Aamir's brother Faisal Khan has expressed his thoughts on the film that released in cinemas on August 11.

In a recent interview, Faisal shared that he didn't watch Laal Singh Chaddha immediately, but he did watch the film later on and added that he felt that the film was good only in parts. Sharing his opinion, Faisal told ETimes, "I felt that Aamir should have selected a better script, especially because he was coming with a film after 4 years. With Aamir and other good actors you expect them to do too good work. They should blow your mind. But that didn’t happen with Laal Singh Chaddha, unfortunately. It was not a wow! film."

One of the main reasons behind Laal Singh Chaddha's failure was also the Boycott trend against the film which began after netizens brought up Aamir's old comments about 'growing intolerance' in India and attacked the film. "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will", the Dangal actor had stated in 2016.

Before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir said that he is regretful if has hurt anyone's sentiments. Faisal also reacted to his brother's supposed "apology", adding that he should have apologised right after he made that statement and not before his film was supposed to release.

Wordle 458 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 20
