Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan feels Boycott Bollywood trend is 'a necessary movement'

"After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, all the evils of Bollywood came to light", Faisal Khan said sharing his views on the ongoing cancel culture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 04:45 PM IST

Faisal Khan/Twitter

The ongoing cancel culture against the Hindi film industry in the form of #BoycottBollywood trend has gained mass momentum in recent times, with many actors and their films being at the receiving end. Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa, Liger, and Brahmastra have been boycotted on Twitter due to several reasons.

Now, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has reacted to this trend calling it 'a necessary movement'. In a recent interview, Faisal said that the 'dirty side' of Bollywood came out after the shocking demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He claimed that only a few people are ruling the Hindi film industry like dictators with no creativity. 

Speaking to ETimes, the Mela actor said, "I think Boycott Bollywood is a necessary movement. Because after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, all the evils of Bollywood came to light. The world got to know the dirty side of Bollywood. And how much arrogance is there in the industry. So, they’re paying a price for it and they will continue to do so."

Talking about how this ongoing trend will impact the industry in the future, Faisal added, "Right now, they’re suffering but a few years down the line there will be a change. The industry will take a new shape with new people coming in. And that is necessary. It’s like a revolt also because the industry has become so corrupt. Ninety percent of them are corrupt."

Explaining what he meant by 'corruption', the actor stated that theatres favour the stars and don't give screens to new actors. He also mentioned that the stars have no commitment to their work, adding that the era of superstars has ended with their films getting rejected at the box office.

