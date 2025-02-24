BOLLYWOOD
Made in Rs 60 crore, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Loveyapa earned just Rs 6.85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 8.85 crore worldwide at the box office.
Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor made their theatrical debut with the romantic comedy Loveyapa. The film, which was released on February 7 earlier this month, received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, but failed at the box office.
Speaking recently at the ABP Network's Ideas of India 2025, Aamir reacted to the film's commercial failure. The Lagaan actor said, "Nahi chali woh film, unfortunately. Toh mujhe uska bada dukh hai. Mujhe laga film acchi hai aur Junaid ne bhi accha kaam kiya hai lekin voh film nahi chali (That film did not work. So I'm very sad about it. I felt the film was good and even Junaid did good work but it didn’t work out)."
He added, "As a father, I was ten times more stressed for my son's film. Two weeks before the release of the film, I was wondering, 'Why I'm so stressed out about the film? It is not my film, neither I've acted or produced or directed it.' But still I was anxious. I thought it was the most important moment of my life. Baaki Junaid jo hai voh seekhega (But Junaid will learn). This a field where you have to face success and failure. Junaid is someone who is young and intelligent. He has got a lot of energy and positivity. He’ll find his way."
Loveyapa at the box office
The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer was directed by Advait Chandan, who has previously helmed Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha. Made in Rs 60 crore, Loveyapa earned just Rs 6.85 crore net in India and grossed Rs 8.85 crore worldwide at the box office, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.
Loveyapa was the remake of Love Today
Loveyapa was the remake of the 2022 Tamil romantic comedy Love Today. Helmed and headlined by Pradeep Ranganathan, the film was made in just Rs 5 crore and went on to become a blockbuster. It earned Rs 67 crore net in India and grossed Rs 101 crore worldwide, becoming one of the most profitable Tamil films ever.
Aamir Khan breaks silence on son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa box office failure: 'Mujhe laga film...'
