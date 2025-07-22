Aamir Khan breaks his silence on making film on Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: 'Absolutely...'

Earlier, a report claimed that Aamir was keeping a close eye on developments in the case. A source was quoted saying that he had discussed the case in detail with his inner circle and that something might emerge from his production house in the future.

Aamir Khan, often dubbed Bollywood’s “Mr. Perfectionist,” has shut down rumours suggesting he is working on a film based on the shocking Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case. The case involves Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused, and her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir addressed the speculation, saying, "There is absolutely no truth to it." He added, "I honestly don’t know where these stories start."

Despite his denial, a Times Now report had earlier claimed that Aamir was keeping a close eye on developments in the case. A source was quoted saying that he had discussed the case in detail with his inner circle and that something might emerge from his production house in the future.

The Case So Far

Raja (28) and Sonam (24), a newlywed couple from Indore, got married on May 11 and travelled to Meghalaya on May 20. However, they mysteriously went missing on May 23 after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village.

Ten days later, Raja’s body was found in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls. A manhunt began for Sonam, who was later found to have fled to Uttar Pradesh. She eventually surrendered to the police in Ghazipur on June 9, nearly 1,200 km away from the crime scene.

Sonam was arrested along with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three others. Police allege the group plotted and executed Raja’s murder.

Aamir’s Recent Work

Aamir was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, considered a spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. In the film, he played Gulshan Arora, a basketball coach assigned to train a team of intellectually challenged players, marking an emotional and inspiring comeback.

While Aamir may not be planning a film on the Meghalaya case right now, his interest in real-life stories and social themes has been evident in his past work. Whether this case eventually inspires a project remains to be seen, but for now, the actor has clearly dismissed the buzz.