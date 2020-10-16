Aamir Khan, Boney Kapoor mourn Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya's demise

On Thursday, veteran costume designer and India's first Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya, 91, breathed her last at her Mumbai home after a prolonged illness.

Athaiya won the Oscar for Best Costume Design for Lord Richard Attenborough's Gandhi in 1983 along with John Mollo and was a two-time national awardee, receiving best costume design for Gulzar's mystery drama "Lekin" (1990) and the period film "Lagaan" directed by Ashutosh Gowariker (2001).

Soon after, several Bollywood personalities actors Aamir Khan, Renuka Shahane and filmmaker-produce Boney Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to mourn the passing away of the Academy Award winner.

"Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision. You will be missed Bhanuji. My heartfelt condolences to the family. a. (sic)," wrote actor Aamir Khan.

Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision. You will be missed Bhanuji . My heartfelt condolences to the family. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

"RIP Bhanu Athaiya. What an amazing, committed costume designer she was. Winner of an Oscar award, the pride of our country, yet so very humble. I had the great privilege of working with her in the Marathi film " Katha Don Ganpatravanchi" (sic)," Renuka Shahane wrote on Twitter.

RIP Bhanu Athaiya What an amazing, committed Costume designer she was. Winner of an Oscar award, the pride of our country, yet so very humble. I had the great privilege of working with her in the Marathi film " Katha Don Ganpatravanchi" — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) October 15, 2020

Boney Kapoor wrote, "Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya. (sic)."

Bhanu Athiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and Pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film #Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers n stylists. #RIPBhanuAthiya. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 15, 2020

As per reports, Athaiya was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2012 and was bed-ridden for the last three years after she suffered a paralytic attack that affected one side of her body. Her last rites took place at the Chandanwadi crematorium in South Mumbai.

A renowned designer, Athaiya, who began her career designing costumes for Guru Dutt's films, starting with C.I.D, worked in over a hundred films in a career spanning five decades. She collaborated with filmmakers such as Yash Chopra, B. R. Chopra, Vijay Anand among others.

In a career spanning over 50 years, Bhanu Athaiya designed costumes for several films including Pyaasa, Chaudvin Ka Chaand, Sahib, Biwi Aur Ghulam among others.

The last film for which she designed costumes was Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades (2004).