Aamir Khan hints at his next film after 'Laal Singh Chaddha' - details inside

Superstar Aamir Khan turns 57 on Monday, March 14. Aamir, known as Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood, has starred in blockbusters such as '3 Idiots', 'PK', 'Dangal', and 'Ghajini'. His next film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has seen multiple delays and will finally hit theatres on August 11 this year.

On Monday, Aamir celebrated his birthday with the media as he cut the cake in front of them as paparazzi clicked his pictures in the special press conference to celebrate the special occasion. While answering the media questions, Aamir hinted that he might headline the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Campeones' (Champions in English). The 2018 film reportedly follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people.

There have been reports that Khan is in talks to headline the project, which would be directed by 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' director RS Prasanna. When asked about an update on the remake, the actor told reporters, "I haven't announced my next film yet, how did you get to know? Planning is on, I'll let you know soon".

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster 'Forrest Gump', featuring Tom Hanks. Talking about the same, Aamir told the media, "I think now we will get the time to finish our film the way we had intended to now that it's coming out on August 11. We are trying to make a good film."

The production of the Advait Chandan directorial was hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, with even the film's release being pushed several times. Khan, who had also contracted COVID-19, said dealing with the pandemic was a 'unique phase'. "We hadn't expected it or faced this before. We all were trying to deal with it. 'Laal Singh' happened during that time. We have done our best", he added.



"In creative work, you work with all your emotions with your team. When that is interrupted, right when you're ready to go with all your emotions, it's very difficult. Not just us, everyone in filmmaking had to pause that process, hold their emotions. That was difficult but we tried to do our best in that," Aamir concluded.



(With inputs from PTI)