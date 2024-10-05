Watch: Aamir Khan attends ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting with Imran Khan, Junaid, Ira Khan, Faisal Khan

Aamir Khan and his family gathered to support the superstar's ex-wife Reena Dutta's father's prayer meeting.

Aamir Khan along with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, their children, and close friends, gathered on Saturday, to honour the memory of Khan's first wife Reena Dutta's father, who passed away on October 2.

The prayer meeting saw a significant turnout as family and friends came together to provide support during this difficult time. Aamir Khan arrived at the prayer meet in a black car, dressed in a green kurta and white dhoti, and was seen entering Reena's residence, where the gathering took place.

Kiran Rao, who directed 'Laapataa Ladies', was also present, and footage captured her warmly greeting attendees from the terrace of the house. Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew and 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actor, engaged in conversations with guests, including filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

Aamir and Reena's children, Junaid and Ira Khan were present as well. Junaid, who recently made his acting debut in 'Maharaj', arrived in a white shirt and blue jeans. Ira was accompanied by her husband, Nupur Shikare, as they made their way into the venue together.

Notably, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, also attended the prayer meeting to express his condolences and show solidarity with the grieving family. Earlier in the week, Aamir Khan was seen helping Reena during the last rites of her father. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, were married for 16 years before their divorce in 2002. Their cooperative relationship has been particularly evident in their shared roles as parents to Ira and Junaid.

