Mohammad Kaif urges RCB to sign World Cup winning captain to end IPL title drought

Iran-Israel Dynamics: What Keeps Middle East Pot of Conflicts Boiling

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 77606 crore in just one day, market cap drops to...

Nagarjuna files defamation case against Congress minister T Surekha for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

In the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir Khan asked Amitabh Bachchan a question that left him shocked.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'
Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan
    Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will be appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, for the host's birthday special episode. Big B will be hosting father-son on his birthday, and the promos from the episode have already gone viral. In a promo, Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about an actor who made him jealous for sharing screen space with his wife, Jaya Bachchan. 

    The promo shared on Sony Television's social media handles starts with Aamir Khan saying, "Mere paas ek super-duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi kisi aur hero ke saath, toh woh kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sunn ke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous ho jaate the (I have a super interesting question. When Jaya ji used to go for shoots with another hero, who was that actor whose name made you feel uncomfortable and jealous?).” Amitabh looks stunned and then he blushes. The answer will be revealed on the episode. 

    In another promo, Aamir Khan proved himself as Big B's biggest fan. In the video, Aamir asks Big B about the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

    To this, Aamir asks Big B to tender evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”. The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Big B's 82nd birthday, on October 11.

    (With inputs from IANS)

    Also read: Amid Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan reacts to inter-caste marriages: 'I feel awkward'

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
