Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

In the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Aamir Khan asked Amitabh Bachchan a question that left him shocked.

Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will be appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, for the host's birthday special episode. Big B will be hosting father-son on his birthday, and the promos from the episode have already gone viral. In a promo, Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan about an actor who made him jealous for sharing screen space with his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

The promo shared on Sony Television's social media handles starts with Aamir Khan saying, "Mere paas ek super-duper sawaal hai. Jaya ji shooting pe jaati thi kisi aur hero ke saath, toh woh kaun sa hero tha jiska naam sunn ke aapko takleef hoti thi aur jealous ho jaate the (I have a super interesting question. When Jaya ji used to go for shoots with another hero, who was that actor whose name made you feel uncomfortable and jealous?).” Amitabh looks stunned and then he blushes. The answer will be revealed on the episode.

In another promo, Aamir Khan proved himself as Big B's biggest fan. In the video, Aamir asks Big B about the date of his marriage with actress Jaya Bachchan. The senior actor remembers it vividly as he replies in a heartbeat, June 3, 1973.

To this, Aamir asks Big B to tender evidence for the date. A flummoxed Big B looks at the oddball that Aamir threw at him. However, Aamir tells him that he has evidence of Big B’s marriage to Jaya before he goes on to furnish a copy of the wedding invitation of Jaya and Amitabh. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then tells him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”. The special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Big B's 82nd birthday, on October 11.

(With inputs from IANS)

