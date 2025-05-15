It seems like Aamir Khan is now leaving no stone unturned in his return. After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir will team up with 3 Idiots and PK director Rajkumar Hirani again.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is teaming up once again with top director Rajkumar Hirani after more than a decade. The two are coming together for a new film — a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema.

Fans of Aamir Khan will be excited to see him work again with Hirani, especially after their earlier hits like 3 Idiots and PK. This new film will tell the story of Dadasaheb Phalke and is set during the time of India’s freedom movement.

Film trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He posted: "AAMIR KHAN - RAJKUMAR HIRANI REUNITE FOR BIOPIC ON DADASAHEB PHALKE... #AamirKhan and director #RajkumarHirani are joining forces once again, this time for a biopic on #DadasahebPhalke, the father of #Indian cinema. Set against the backdrop of #India's independence struggle, the film will chronicle the extraordinary journey of the man who laid the foundation of #Indian cinema. With a script that has been in the works for four years, #AamirKhan is set to begin prep soon after the release of #SitaareZameenPar... Shoot begins Oct 2025," wrote Taran Adarsh.

According to the film's team, the project has already begun using advanced technology. VFX studios from Los Angeles have created AI-based designs to recreate the period in which the story is set. The script has been in development for four years, written by Rajkumar Hirani along with Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bharadwaj, and Avishkar Bharadwaj.

Adding more depth to the story, Dadasaheb Phalke's grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has supported the project and shared many personal stories about his grandfather’s life. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is also working on another movie called Sitaare Zameen Par, which is described as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It’s scheduled to hit theatres on June 20.