Aamir Khan and Gulshan Grover go twinning in photo taken from 'Time Machine'

Gulshan Grover shared an image of him and Aamir Khan from the sets of their unreleased film 'Time Machine'. The still shared by the actor features Aamir and Gulshan twinning in formal attire, bowtie (the longer version of it) and a beret.

The film was helmed by 'Mr. India' director Shekhar Kapur and featured Raveena Tandon in the lead role but it never released. "Aamir Khan @_aamirkhan and me in an unfinished Film #TimeMachine , directed by @Shekharkapur . Raveena Tandon @Officialraveenatandon was the leading lady," wrote Gulshan while sharing the image.

Here's the image:

After 'Mr. India', Shekhar Kapur started shooting for 'Time Machine', a film also featuring Naseeruddin Shah, in 1992. The movie however never completed shooting because of financial restraints. Moreover, Kapur flew down to US leaving the film mid-way.

Aamir Khan and Gulshan Kumar shared screen space in movies like 'Love Love Love' and 'Rangeela'. They are expected to reunite for Gulshan Kumar biopic titled 'Mogul' too. Individually, while Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his Christmas 2020 film 'Laal Singh Chadha', an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, Gulshan Grover would feature in Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Dutt's 'Sadak 2' and John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi featuring film 'Mumbai Saga'.