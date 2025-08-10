Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'

Their statement read, "It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 09:21 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'
Aamir Khan and Faissal Khan

TRENDING NOW

After Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan made some shocking statements against his superstar brother and some family members in a recent interview, the whole family has now issued a statement that they are "distressed" by Faissal's "hurtful and misleading" remarks. Faissal, who shared the screen space with Aamir in the 2000 film Mela, has shared that how the Dangal actor and his family have mistreated him over the years.

In their statement, Aamir Khan's family said, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde, and his brother Aamir. As this is not the first time he has misrepresented these events, we feel it necessary to clarify our intentions, and reaffirm our solidarity as a family. It is important to share that every choice regarding Faissal has been taken collectively as a family, in consultation with multiple medical professionals, and has been based on love, compassion, and a desire to support his emotional and psychological wellbeing. For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family."

"We request the media for empathy, and to refrain from turning a private matter into salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip. Family Members - Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Farhat Datta, Rajiv Datta, Kiran Rao, Santosh Hegde, Seher Hegde, Mansoor Khan, Nuzhat Khan, Imran Khan, Tina Fonseca, Zayn Marie Khan, Pablo Khan", it concluded.

Apart from Mela, Faissal was also seen in a few other flop movies such as Border Hindustan Ka, Basti, Dushmani, and Madhosh. Aamir and Faissal have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Faissal was once involved in a legal dispute with the family after being asked to give up his signatory rights, which led him to take the matter to court.

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film

READ | Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film
