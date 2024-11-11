It’s a shame that two of the biggest mainstream actors of their generation in Bollywood couldn’t work together in a film.

Aamir Khan has played an important role in Aishwarya Rai’s career. They appeared in a hit cola advertisement together before Aishwarya made it big in modelling and subsequently in acting. But they never worked together in a movie despite coming close to featuring against each other. If old reports are to be believed then Aishwarya was the first choice to play heroine in Raja Hindustani. The role eventually went to Karisma Kapoor and it changed her career forever. It was one of the biggest hits of the year 1996 and paved an entire new way for both Karisma and Aamir.

However, Aamir Khan was part of a foreign programme tour in the late ‘90s where he featured with Aishwarya in retro songs. The show took place in the US and it also featured Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji and Twinkle Khanna. In a video posted on YouTube by Dhanak TV USA, these stars could be seen dancing and acting on famous Bollywood songs. Aamir and Aishwarya chose to dance on the song titled ‘Pyar Hua, Iqrar Hua’ from the movie Shri 420 that starred Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The song was written by Shailendra and composed by Shankar-Jaikishan. Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey had voiced the song.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya had answered why she hasn’t worked with Aamir barring a special appearance in Mela. She said, “We had done a world tour together and he had asked me whether I would do one little appearance in the end for his brother Faizal. Would you do it if you are to work with him? I said ‘of course you have asked me to do it and I would do it. We had done my first ad together and then the world tour. He was my senior and someone whose work I admired.”

