Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Old video of Aamir Khan-Aishwarya Rai dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam goes viral

Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam is from Aditya Chopra-directed cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, still running at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

Old video of Aamir Khan-Aishwarya Rai dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam goes viral
Aamir Khan-Aishwarya Rai's throwback video/Bollywood Direct Instagram

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 58th birthday on Tuesday, March 14, an old clip has gone viral in which he is seen dancing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from the iconic romantic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

The video has been shared by an Instagram handle called Bollywood Direct. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen in a pink-coloured lehenga while Aamir is seen in a brown jacket with a white t-shirt and black jeans. The two, who haven't appeared opposite each other in a single film yet, look cute while dancing to the Jatin-Lalit composition sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

The 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge redefined the meaning of love for the younger generation and became a cult classic over the years. The movie has been continuously playing in the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai in an afternoon show for the last 28 years.

DDLJ, as it is popularly known, marked the directorial debut of Yash Raj's son Aditya Chopra. In the recent docu-series The Romantics, Aditya revealed how he convinced Shah Rukh to sign the film as the latter was more inclined towards action films at the start of his career.

"I would advise you that don’t shut your doors on never doing a love story. Because in this country, a superstar will only be that person who will be every mother’s son, every sister’s brother, every college girl’s fantasy", Aditya recalled saying to the actor. After DDLJ, Shah Rukh went on to do multiple love stories such as Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota, and Veer Zaara among others and became the King of Romance.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan was against romantic films but Aditya Chopra said this to change his mind: 'A superstar will only be...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 633 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.