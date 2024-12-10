Aamir Khan reacted to the failure of his 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan, and admitted that despite a huge opening it became a major flop because it was not a 'good film'.

Aamir Khan has opened up about the biggest disaster of his career, Thugs of Hindostan. The 2018 film was expected to be one of the biggest films, waiting to be declared a blockbuster. The movie was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores, the movie had an ensemble cast, including Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sana Fatima Shaikh, with a special appearance of Katrina Kaif.

Thugs was directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, who earlier collaborated with Aamir on Dhoom 3. Despite all the positives, the movie turned out to be a colossal disaster, even after the mega opening of the film. Recently, Aamir interacted with BBC Radio, and there he discussed what went wrong with the film. When the interviewer asked Aamir if there's a burden on him as the audience always expect a social message in his films, even in an entertainer like Thugs. Aamir disagreed with him, and said, "No, Thugs is not a case of that. Thugs was just a film that...I believe was not a very good film. So it did not work because I didn't talk about social issues. I think people saw the trailer, and it was well-received by the audience. It got a huge opening."

The interviewer told Aamir that he enjoyed the film, and the actor laughed and continued, "Well I'm not happy with how Thugs turned out myself. So, it's not a burden on me. I go with my instinct as always. If I like something, I go with it. A film like Delhi Belly or Dhoom 3 or Ghajini, doesn't have a social commentary or social issue, but they're entertaining, better-made films."

For the unversed, Thugs was released on Diwali 2018, and it collected Rs 52 crores on Day 1. However, the film crashed on the second day, and it ended up grossing only Rs 327 crores worldwide.

