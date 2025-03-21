Aamir Khan confessed that he and director Rajkumar Hirani were unhappy with PK. The actor still believes that the final film is not what Hirani intended to make.

Aamir Khan has made a big revelation about his blockbuster PK (2014), admitting that he's unhappy with Rajkumar Hirani's film. Recently the actor joined a podcast with Zahaan Kapoor, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sapan Verma, and Prashasti Singh. There he discussed what went wrong with PK, and how the changes Hirani made in the second half disappointed them.

Speaking about PK, Aamir admitted 'luckily film chal gayi', and said, "Filmein chal jaati hai, but aap khush nahi hoti ho. PK bahut badi hit hai, lekin Raju and I are not very happy with the final cut." The actor revealed that the similarities between PK's initial draft with Christopher Nolan's Inception was the reason why Hirani made the changes in the second half. "Raju ke mind mein kuch aur tha. Jab usne shurwat ki likhe ki, toh woh kahi aur ja raha tha. Phir usko laga ki ab Inception aa gayi. Inception mein bhi wohi thought aa gaya hai, log bolenge 'main Inception ko copy kar raha hu'. Though it was his own idea."

Aamir spilt the beans about the original draft and said that earlier PK was intended to change the thoughts of presumably Jagat Janani (Anushka Sharma). But after Inception was released, Hirani re-wrote the script and made the changes several times. "Hum log second half mein gol-gol ghum rahe the, and finally humne kaha ki hume samaj nahi aa raha, isse better nahi kar sakte," Aamir recalled.

Aamir also remembered the conversation he had with Hirani before the release, "I told Raju, 'film toh hum woh nahi bana paye, jo hum banana chahte the'. I was not fully happy, and neither was he. Ab this is the best we could manage. But luckily chal gayi, kyuki us mein bahut kuch tha jo relate kar gaya." The Ghajini actor laughed about the fact that not only Inception, but Hirani noted similarities in PK and Akshay Kumar's OMG as well, and that also pushed the director to change the script.