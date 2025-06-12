Aamir Khan opened up about being approached for Swades and why he rejected the film. Khan admitted that he heard the concept of the film during Lagaan, and was keen to work on it. But later he rejected the film, and it went to Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir Khan admitted to rejecting Ashutosh Gowariker's Swades and also revealed the reason for it. For the unversed, Aamir and Ashutosh came together in Lagaan, and they wrote history at the box office. During Lagaan, Ashutosh narrated Swades to Aamir, and he also found the idea interesting. However, when Swades entered pre-production, Aamir rejected, and ultimately Shah Rukh Khan replaced him.

During the promotion of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir finally revealed that he found Swades boring, and thus he rejected it. While speaking to Zoom, Aamir revealed the reason, "Mereko bohot boring lagi thi. So honest, main hi hoon shayad jo yeh itni honestly bolta hoon. Nahi, maine Aashu ko bola jab usne mujhe kahani sunayi. In fact, main aapko bataun, jab hum log Lagaan bana rahe the, toh Aashu ne yeh kahani mujhe tabhi sunayi thi."

Aamir further revealed that Swades had a different title before, "Uss time uska naam tha Kaveri Amma. That's what he told me — Kaveri Amma. Aur usne mujhe kahani sunayi thi. Mujhe woh kaafi pasand aayi thi, toh humne decide kiya tha ki Lagaan ke baad yeh banayenge."

The Dangal actor added that after Lagaan got released, they started developing the Swades script. After Ashutosh narrated the script, he rejected the film and gave him an honest review. "Toh Lagaan jab khatam hui, hum log ne ek writer bithaya Aashu ke saath, aur AKP was producing it. Toh jab uski kahani ban kar tayyar hui, Aashu ne jab mujhe sunayi, teen ghante ka narration tha. Toh maine usko yeh specifically kaha — he said, “How did you like it?” Toh maine kaha — yaar, mera first reaction main tujhe pehle batana chahta hoon."

He further added, "Maine kaha — 'Main bore ho gaya hoon'. It's very important for you to hear this reaction — ki tera thought kitna bhi noble ho, aur tu jo kehna chahta hai woh bohot sahi cheez hai, bohot acchi cheez hai, aur bohot zaroori bhi hai. Lekin agar tu itne boring tareeke se bolega, toh mujhe maza nahi aayega. Baaki sab theek hai, lekin mereko toh bore laga." For the unversed, Swades is considered a cult classic, but it failed theatrically and was among the biggest flops of 2005.