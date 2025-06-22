Aamir Khan revealed that Rimi Sen, who played Abhishek Bachchan's wife in the first two Dhoom instalments, had a key role in Dhoom 3 as well. But before the movie went on floors, her character was written off. Read on to know the original story of D3.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dhoom 3 was the biggest blockbuster of 2013. The third instalment in the Dhoom franchise is not the highest-grossing film in the series, but arguably, even the weakest movie in the trilogy. Dhoom was known for slick action, high-tech robberies, and a no-nonsense plot with a crisp screenplay. However, Dhoom 3 was criticised for dumbing down Aamir Khan's romantic angle with Katrina Kaif. The unintentionally funny transformation of a bike into a jet ski and vice versa also left many filmgoers amused (not in a good way). Despite the mixed reviews, Dhoom 3 went on to gross Rs 558 crores worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. A decade later, even Aamir admitted that Dhoom 3 could have been much better.

Aamir Khan revealed the character that could have made Dhoom 3 better

In Mashable India's The Bombay Journey, Aamir Khan said, "Dhoom 3 better ho sakti thi. Ek character tha jo original story mein tha. But Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) ne nikal diya. Agar woh hota toh Abhishek ke character ko anchor milta. Audience would have rooted for him." The host asked Aamir to reveal more about the character that didn't make the final cut, and Khan said, "Abhishek ki biwi, jo phele do part mein thi, woh iss mein bhi hone wali thi." In the Dhoom franchise, Rimi Sen played Abhishek's Bengali wife Sweety, and she was supposed to reprise her role. But Aditya Chopra and Vijay Krishna Acharya (director) decided to remove her part completely.

Aamir Khan explained how Rimi's character could have made Dhoom 3 better

The Ghajini actor narrated the original story idea, in which the movie starts with Jai and Sweety's divorce. Swerty claims that Jai is so dedicated towards his duty that he fails to give her time. Thus, she asks for a divorce. Jai convinces her to give him a last chance, and they decide to leave for the impending honeymoon. Aamir continued the narration, "Original story mein jab Abhishek honeymoon ke liye nikalta hai, tab usse commissioner ka call aata hai ki 'naya case aaya hai, aur tumhe Chicago jaana padega. So that's how he convinced Rimi to come with him to Chicago, and crack the case as well."

Aamir went to share that with Rimi's absence, Abhishek's character had no emotional anchor, and thus, the audience doesn't root for him. "Mera character ki backstory hai. I want to avenge my father's death, and in the original version, Abhishek ko apna ghar bhi bachana tha, and duty bhi nibhani thi. Second half mein Rimi khudh Abhishek ko kehti hai ki Mumbai tab aana, jab yeh case crack kar loge. Yeh kahani agar hoti, toh aur maza aata. Comedy bhi hoti and ek emotional anchor bhi hota," Aamir shared. Well, with his revelation, it seems Rimi's addition could have certainly made Dhoom 3 better.