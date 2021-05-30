Aaliyah Kashyap drops dad Anurag Kashyap's post angioplasty look, know what the filmmaker shared

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap recently underwent angioplasty in Mumbai a week after he complained of chest pain. Now post the procedure, his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap posted a funny video of the filmmaker on her Instagram story. In the video, Anurag is seen sporting a balding look with a bushy unibrow and smiling devilishly while a black mask hanging around his neck.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Anurag's rep had confirmed his angioplasty stating, "Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern."

Also read Anurag Kashyap undergoes surgery after mild chest pain

Kashyap also broke his social media silence by sharing a major throwback photo from the sets of Ram Gopal Varma directorial 'Satya'. The photo also features Saurabh Shukla and Urmila Matondkar who played pivotal roles in the film.

Anurag captioned it as "Throwback SATYA... With Gerard Hooper the cinematographer, @urmilamatondkarofficial @saurabhshuklafilms pic courtesy @rgvzoomin."

Earlier during an exclusive interaction with DNA, when RGV was asked if he is in touch with Anurag, he had said, "No, I mean, once a while we are in touch because we're not working together, there is no reason for any of us to get in touch with each other. Probably, something Anurag sees and he messages me and I also text him. Beyond that, there's no regular aspect of meeting each other and talking, that doesn't happen at all."

On being quizzed about any possibility of a collaboration, Varma went on to say, "Not really, because the reason is very strong-minded and individualistic people, I don't connect to the sensibilities of Anurag to mine. During 'Satya', he was just writing, he had no choice but to write what I asked him to write because of his position at that time. Now, he has made a name for himself and he's making films. Why would he want to do that? No two strongly independent-minded people can actually collaborate and do one project, that cannot ever happen."