Aaliya Siddiqui opens up about finding love after separation from Nawazuddin, reveals why she will not marry again

A photo of Aaliya Siddiqui with her beau

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has found love again and has moved on in her life. Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Aaliya shared a photo of her with beau on her Instagram, and asked, "Don’t I have the right to be happy?" After ending her 19-year-old marriage with Nawazuddin, Aaliya is dating another guy. However, the actress-producer isn't ready to take the big step again and will restrict their relationship till dating.

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya joined DNA for an exclusive interaction. Before the show, Aaliya was in the news for her troubled marriage, and the arguments she had with Nawazuddin. When asked if she want to relate with Nawazuddin anymore, she said, "Nawaz ka naam toh ab main life mein lena bhi nahi chahti. Yeh chapter khatam ho gaya. Naya chapter hai na abhi, mera friend, uske baare mein baat karenge, mere career, mera NGO inn sab ke baare mein baat karenge (I don't want to take name of Nawaz. That chapter is over for me. I will talk about the other person, my career, and my NGO)."

Aaliya was trolled for posting her photo with her 'friend'. When she was asked to comment about being judged, she said, "13 saal lage mujhe iss rishte se bahar aane ke liye, and kisi ke saath relationship mein aane ke liye aapko ek pal bhi bahut hai (It took me 13 years to come out of that marriage, and it takes a second to get into the relationship). I am happy with him, and I want to stay happy with him." Although Aaliya is happy in her current relationship, she has decided not to get married to her beau, and she has her reason. "Bache nahi hote toh shaadi kar leti. Par ab nahi, but bacho ko dusra baap nahi de sakti ab (If I didn't have kids, I would have got married. But now, I can't give a step-father to them, so I won't marry)." For the unversed, Aaliya got evicted from the Bigg Boss house due to mid-week eviction.