Aakhiri Sawaal Movie Review: An Audacious Dialogue Film Which Puts into Question Ideology, Politics and History

Film: Aakhiri Sawaal

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Amit Sadh, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrunal Kulkarni

Director: Abhijeet Mohan Warang

Producers: Nikhil Nanda, Sanjay Dutt

Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes

Certification: U/A 16+

Release Date: May 15, 2026

Aakhiri Sawaal is not merely a movie; it is an ideological conflict that is brought to life through film. In the midst of a university in Mumbai, the plot follows the story of Vicky (played by Namashi Chakraborty), who has his PhD dissertation on the RSS rejected by Professor Gopal Nadkarni (played by Sanjay Dutt). What starts off as an intellectual battle becomes a national dispute when the argument between Vicky and the professor goes viral online.

In the process of escalating conflict between the two, Vicky poses five vital questions to the professor regarding the RSS. As the movie advances, it transforms into an extremely interesting ideological clash, involving televised discussions, political elements, and sensation. Mentioning issues like RSS ban, Babri Masjid demolition, and assassination of Mahatma Gandhi is incorporated within the script, which keeps one pondering continuously.

Sanjay Dutt offers one of his finest performances of recent times. Prof. Nadkarni is a portrayal of authority, feeling and passion. Namashi Chakraborty is impeccable in his passionate performance of a miserable, furious teenager.

The depiction of the role of a prime time news anchorman by Amit Sadh is praiseworthy. But, Sumera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury & Mrunal Kulkarni make the story more lively. I think the director Abhijeet Mohan Warang has done a wonderful job of revealing that emotional theme in such a seasoned and sensitive manner! He is not kind of director who force his personal opinion on the viewers; rather he employs different perspectives in his argument.

The movie can be rated as an outstanding debate movie that addresses some very important issues related to ideology, history, politics, and media.

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