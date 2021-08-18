'Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon': Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ co-star Sunita Shirole

Many performers have found it difficult to find employment as a result of the pandemic, including senior actress Sunita Shirole. If the lack of a job wasn't bad enough, she's now in desperate need of financial assistance due to frequent hospitalizations and growing medical expenditures for kidney infections and other maladies.

According to ETimes, the actress is not in a good shape. She revealed heart-breaking details for her struggle these days.

She said, “I was working till the pandemic struck. I used up all my savings to survive during this period. Unfortunately, I had to be hospitalised around that time with a kidney infection and acute knee pain. If that wasn’t bad enough, I fell twice in the hospital and fractured my left leg. I can’t bend it anymore. I have undergone angioplasty in the past and I am battling other ailments, too.”

“I was staying as a paying guest in a flat, but I couldn’t pay for three months, as I had no money left. I am grateful to CINTAA (Cine And TV Artistes’ Association) for sending Nupur to help me. She has brought me to her home for the time being and has also hired a nurse for me. I want to start working because I need the money, but the condition of my leg is deteriorating and I don’t know if I will be able to walk again. I need financial help till I get back on my feet.”

“I have earned a lot during my heydays and would help those in need. I had never imagined that I would ever be at crossroads in life. I had invested a major chunk of my earnings in a business set-up by my husband and me. However, a fire broke out in the warehouse and we lost everything. He passed away in 2003. Aaj main duniya ke rehem aur karam par hoon(I am surviving on the world’s goodwill). It’s very difficult to survive. I regret not saving money for a rainy day and not owning a house in Mumbai.”

For the unversed, Sunita has appeared in films like ‘Shaapit’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, and ‘Made In China’, as well as TV dramas such as ‘Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuyein’.